Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra and Surilii’s cute coffee date

Surilii calls out to Shivendra and asks if the offer to have coffee together is still open, to which Shivendra smiles and happily agrees, and the two enjoy a coffee together in Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Surilii and Shivendra spend time conversing in the jungle while Veera and the search party continue to move ahead, looking for them. The following day, Surilii and Shivendra wake up in the woods. Surilii asks Shivendra if he stays up all night and cracks a joke. Shivendra does not understand the joke, but when he sees Surilii laughing like a joyful child, he smiles and stares at Surilii’s innocence.

Shivendra and Surilli have a conversation in which Surilii tells Shivendra that listening to the mind is overrated and advises him to choose the heart over the mind. Surilii helps Shivendra understand that it’s okay not to match everyone’s point of view because money is different between their families and their thinking, perspective, and even morals. Shivendra bid farewell to Surilii after greeting and shaking hands with her.

In the coming episode, Shivendra will ask Surilii if she’d like to join him for a cup of coffee, noting that their story began over coffee and would be a nice way to end it. Surilii will express her desire to join him but will decline as she runs late for Dia’s annual function. Shivendra will understand and respect her decision. However, Surilii will later call out to Shivendra and ask if the offer to have coffee together is still open, to which Shivendra will smile and happily agree, and the two will enjoy a coffee together. Shivendra will request to drop Surilii in Mumbai, and she will agree.

Will Shiv and Surilli part ways?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.