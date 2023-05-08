ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra and Surilii’s cute coffee date

Surilii calls out to Shivendra and asks if the offer to have coffee together is still open, to which Shivendra smiles and happily agrees, and the two enjoy a coffee together in Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Author: Manisha Suthar
08 May,2023 16:56:44
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra and Surilii’s cute coffee date

Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Surilii and Shivendra spend time conversing in the jungle while Veera and the search party continue to move ahead, looking for them. The following day, Surilii and Shivendra wake up in the woods. Surilii asks Shivendra if he stays up all night and cracks a joke. Shivendra does not understand the joke, but when he sees Surilii laughing like a joyful child, he smiles and stares at Surilii’s innocence.

Shivendra and Surilli have a conversation in which Surilii tells Shivendra that listening to the mind is overrated and advises him to choose the heart over the mind. Surilii helps Shivendra understand that it’s okay not to match everyone’s point of view because money is different between their families and their thinking, perspective, and even morals. Shivendra bid farewell to Surilii after greeting and shaking hands with her.

In the coming episode, Shivendra will ask Surilii if she’d like to join him for a cup of coffee, noting that their story began over coffee and would be a nice way to end it. Surilii will express her desire to join him but will decline as she runs late for Dia’s annual function. Shivendra will understand and respect her decision. However, Surilii will later call out to Shivendra and ask if the offer to have coffee together is still open, to which Shivendra will smile and happily agree, and the two will enjoy a coffee together. Shivendra will request to drop Surilii in Mumbai, and she will agree.

Will Shiv and Surilli part ways?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
It is challenging to explore various layers of Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum’s Damayanti Devi: Kitu Gidwani
It is challenging to explore various layers of Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum’s Damayanti Devi: Kitu Gidwani
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Raghav dissuades Prachi from getting close to Josh
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Raghav dissuades Prachi from getting close to Josh
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra to bid farewell to Surilii
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra to bid farewell to Surilii
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa questions Viaan about his friend Batman aka Aarav
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa questions Viaan about his friend Batman aka Aarav
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii and Shivendra spend a night together in jungle
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii and Shivendra spend a night together in jungle
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa doubts Viaan
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa doubts Viaan
Latest Stories
Sneak Peek Into Monalisa's MonChick Avatar
Sneak Peek Into Monalisa's MonChick Avatar
I would love to go on a date with Shah Rukh Khan: Tanu Grewal
I would love to go on a date with Shah Rukh Khan: Tanu Grewal
Sunkissed Amruta Khanvilkar Looks Gorgeous In Blue
Sunkissed Amruta Khanvilkar Looks Gorgeous In Blue
Vidya Balan In the murder-mystery ‘Neeyat’
Vidya Balan In the murder-mystery ‘Neeyat’
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: After Prachi, Ranbir fails to get Khushi’s adoption
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: After Prachi, Ranbir fails to get Khushi’s adoption
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Neelam’s extreme step to keep Lakshmi away from Rishi
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Neelam’s extreme step to keep Lakshmi away from Rishi
Read Latest News