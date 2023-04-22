Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra decides to clear Surilii’s misunderstanding

Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum is churning out the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Surilii plans a princess-themed birthday party for her niece. Damayanti welcomes Shivendra back to the royal palace. Surilii celebrates with her niece at her birthday party. Meanwhile, Damayanti learns about Surilii and sends Guni to Mumbai to deal with her.

Surilii senses someone’s presence around her at Dia’s birthday party. She goes out to see and finds Monty (Dia’s father). Monty threatens Surilii and demands money, but luckily he gets caught by cops. Meanwhile, Shivendra confronts Damayanti on why she sent Veera to Mumbai, to which she confesses that she wants Surilii out of his life. Shivendra explains that Surilii is married and has a daughter, and she doesn’t want him in her life. On the other hand, Surilii meets Veera, and he hands over a bag full of cash and asks her to forget Shivendra, leaving Surilii confused.

In the coming episode, Surilii gets angry after seeing the bag full of money. She asks Veera to take the bag with him. She mentions how Shivendra has become a problem for her. Soon, Veera leaves and meets Shivendra, who lands in Mumbai. The latter gets upset with Veera and Ranimaa. He asks Veera to go and mentions that he will come after clearing Surilii’s misunderstanding.

Will Surilii give Shivendra a chance to explain?

