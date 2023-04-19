Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum is churning out the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Damayanti announces a grand celebration for Swatilekha and reveals plans to fix a wedding proposal between Shivendra and Swatilekha.

In the coming episode, Madhumalti will rebel against Hari Prasad to not let Swatilekha be a daughter-in-law of the Barot family owing to their past. She will further express her desire to reveal the truth about the Barot family to Swatilekha if need be.

Meanwhile, Pammi Maasi will feel emotional thinking that Surilii will leave them to be with her Prince charming. However, Surilii assures her that she will always be there for her, as Pammi has given 20 years of her life to Surilii. Further, Shivendra will attempt to talk to Damayanti about allowing her sons to make their own decisions. Damayanti will stand firm and assert that she still holds the position of the head of the family, despite Shivendra being the eldest son.

Will Damayanti agree to Shivendra’s request?

