Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra makes a special request to Surilii

Shivendra and Surilii will have a phone conversation where Shivendra will encourage Surilii to wake up and join him at 4:30 in the morning to experience the captivating beauty of the world in Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Surilii and Shasha will converse about Shivendra, during which Surilii will express her sole desire to witness Shivendra’s complete recovery and good health. Shasha will realize that her feelings for Shivendra go beyond his well-being and confess to Surilii that she has developed a growing fondness for him. Surilii will blush and deny this claim. On the other hand, Damayanti will firmly warn Shivendra and advise him to let go of the past and forget about Surilii. However, Shivendra will rebel against this, stating that he had always followed her orders, even when he didn’t want to, but this time he intends to listen to his heart.

Shiv and Surilii will converse with each other on a video call. Shiv will ask Surilii to close her eyes and make her hear the sounds of birds. Soon, Shiv will ask her to sing a song. Surilii will reveal that she is not a professional singer. However, Shiv will insist her to sing. Soon, Swatilekha will witness their bond and get emotional and jealous.

In the coming episode, Shivendra and Surilii will have a phone conversation where Shivendra will encourage Surilii to wake up and join him at 4:30 in the morning to experience the captivating beauty of the world at that time. He will share a list of items with her and ask her to bring them along. Surilii will confess that she is not accustomed to early mornings and has never woken up this early. In response, Shivendra will reveal that he is also not a night person, but he stays awake the entire night in the jungle during a stormy night to ensure her safety. He will playfully tell her that now it’s her turn to reciprocate and make it up to him, as the thing he wants to show can only be witnessed during that time.

Are Shiv and Surilii coming closer?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.