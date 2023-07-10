Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii’s accusation on Ambitai backfires

Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum impressed the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Surilii and Maan join hands and try to look out for the culprit. Samar gets a hint of Maan being involved in finding the truth. Hence, he decides to injure Maan. Samar places dangerous smoke inside Maan’s room. As soon as Maan enters the room, he starts feeling suffocating. Maan comes out of the room, coughing. He skips some steps of the staircase as he feels dizzy. Soon, he falls off the stairs.

Ambitai secretly spikes Sam’s milk. Surilii witnesses her evil act and overhears her talking about her evil plans. Surilii rushes to Sam without wasting a moment and stops him from drinking the milk. Surilii accuses Ambitai of intentionally adding poison to the milk. Surilii’s accusations leave the family members shocked.

In the coming episode, the family members get angry at Surilii for putting huge allegations against Ambitai, who is like a family member. Surilli stays adamant about her claims. However, much to everyone’s surprise, Surilii’s accusation backfires as the milk turns out to be safe and untainted. The incident leaves the family members bewildered, questioning the true intentions behind Surilii’s accusations.

Will this incident lead a new drama in Surilii and Shiv’s lives?

