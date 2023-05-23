ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii’s unique way to seek apology from Shivendra  

Shivendra gets upset with Surilii for not sharing her problem with him. Surilii will attempt to make amends. She will invite him for an early morning video call, asking him to close his eyes and begin singing for him in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Author: Manisha Suthar
23 May,2023 13:47:11
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii's unique way to seek apology from Shivendra  

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. According to the storyline, the police land at Surilii’s house and asks Sasha to accompany him to the police station. At the station, the inspector questions Sasha about her husband’s whereabouts. However, she fails to answer his questions. Hence, the police arrest Sasha. Surilii comes to the station and asks the inspector to leave her sister. However, the police ask Surilii to reveal Monty’s address and take her sister along.

Surilii tries to convince the inspector and soon gets a call from the commissioner. The latter asks to let go of Sasha. On the commissioner’s order, the inspector bails out Sasha. Surilii gets happy and hugs Sasha. Soon, the inspector reveals that Shiv gave a guarantee hence Sasha is out of jail. Surilii gets happy and calls Shiv to thank him. However, he gets upset as Surilii doesn’t tell him about Sasha’s arrest.

In the coming episode, Shivendra gets upset with Surilii for not sharing her problem with him. Surilii will attempt to make amends. She will invite him for an early morning video call, asking him to close his eyes and begin singing for him. Shivendra will desire to hear more of her music, but Surilii will set a condition that if he truly wishes to listen to her music further, he must come to Mumbai and sit in front of her to experience her live performance.

Will Shiv go to Mumbai?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

