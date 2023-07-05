ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii's visit to jail leaves Damayanti stunned

Surilii makes a dramatic entrance accompanied by the police. Damayanti is left surprised when the police reveal that Surilii had visited Monty in jail in Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum.

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 Jul,2023 14:52:31
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii's visit to jail leaves Damayanti stunned

Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum impressed the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, the Barot family indulges in Raghvendra and Swatilekha’s varmala ceremony. Monty aims at Shiv to kill him. Soon, Shiv and Damayanti happen to see Monty with a gun. The two get shocked. Damayanti witnesses her son’s life in danger and soon jumps in. Samar shields Damayanti, taking the bullet meant for Shiv.

As Samar fell unconscious, the Barot family immediately rushed to his aid. Meanwhile, Monty, overcome with fear, seized the opportunity to escape from the scene. However, Monty is caught and taken to the police station. Meanwhile, Shiv gets Samar treated in the hospital. On the other hand, Surilii goes to jail to meet Monty. He reveals to Surilii that he has just followed someone’s order and is not the real culprit.

In the coming episode, Damayanti extends a warm welcome to Swatilekha. However, Shiv asserts that the badi bahu, Surilii, is responsible for welcoming Swatilekha into their home. Soon, Surilii makes a dramatic entrance accompanied by the police. Damayanti is left surprised when the police reveal that Surilii had visited Monty in jail. Shiv, too wonders what made Surilii meet Monty.

OMG! Will Surilii reveal the reason?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya enjoy a playful post-marriage ritual
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya enjoy a playful post-marriage ritual
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya’s wedding prevails against Yuvraj’s plot
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya’s wedding prevails against Yuvraj’s plot
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar to get shot
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar to get shot
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti to save Shiv’s life?
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti to save Shiv’s life?
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Yuvraj’s plan to break Priya and Ram’s marriage revealed
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Yuvraj’s plan to break Priya and Ram’s marriage revealed
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa becomes Viaan’s dance partner
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa becomes Viaan’s dance partner
Latest Stories
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Housemates torture to dethrone Jiya from captaincy
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Housemates torture to dethrone Jiya from captaincy
Jannat Zubair Is All Smiles In This Strapless Jumpsuit Style; Check Pics
Jannat Zubair Is All Smiles In This Strapless Jumpsuit Style; Check Pics
Celebrating 10 Years of Lootera: Vikrant Massey’s Small Role with a Big Impact
Celebrating 10 Years of Lootera: Vikrant Massey’s Small Role with a Big Impact
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie vows to get justice for Dhairya
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie vows to get justice for Dhairya
5 Reasons Why You Should Rewatch Aamir Khan’s – Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke!
5 Reasons Why You Should Rewatch Aamir Khan’s – Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke!
Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan learns a shocking fact
Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan learns a shocking fact
Read Latest News