Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii's visit to jail leaves Damayanti stunned

Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum impressed the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, the Barot family indulges in Raghvendra and Swatilekha’s varmala ceremony. Monty aims at Shiv to kill him. Soon, Shiv and Damayanti happen to see Monty with a gun. The two get shocked. Damayanti witnesses her son’s life in danger and soon jumps in. Samar shields Damayanti, taking the bullet meant for Shiv.

As Samar fell unconscious, the Barot family immediately rushed to his aid. Meanwhile, Monty, overcome with fear, seized the opportunity to escape from the scene. However, Monty is caught and taken to the police station. Meanwhile, Shiv gets Samar treated in the hospital. On the other hand, Surilii goes to jail to meet Monty. He reveals to Surilii that he has just followed someone’s order and is not the real culprit.

In the coming episode, Damayanti extends a warm welcome to Swatilekha. However, Shiv asserts that the badi bahu, Surilii, is responsible for welcoming Swatilekha into their home. Soon, Surilii makes a dramatic entrance accompanied by the police. Damayanti is left surprised when the police reveal that Surilii had visited Monty in jail. Shiv, too wonders what made Surilii meet Monty.

OMG! Will Surilii reveal the reason?

