Imlie Spoiler: Agastya takes the side of Imlie

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen the family of Vishwa becoming the silent partner of the Chaudhary family in their sweet mart business. However, they have not disclosed this fact to the Chaudharys as they have an ulterior motive to gain. We saw how Imlie (Adrija Roy) got her friends to work on the sweets order and delivered them on time. This has given a good reputation to the Chaudhary Sweet Mart. However, the family has been worried as they are unable to open their business again.

The coming episode will see Imlie getting to know of the shocking truth of Vishwa’s mother Navya being the silent partner in business. She will confront Vishwa and his mother and will ask them about their intention. Imlie will tell them that if they intend to do good to the Chaudhary family, they will disclose this truth to Agastya and others.

The coming episode will see Navya and Vishwa telling this to Agastya and the others in the Chaudhary family. This will lead to the engagement of Chutki and Avi. But as we know, Imlie has been stopped by Navya from attending the engagement. She will be seen faking illness before Agastya (Sai Ketan Rao) on the day of the engagement. Agastya will get a doubt and that will be when he will get to know about the condition laid by Navya.

He will openly confront Navya and will tell her that where his wife is not welcome, he will also not be present. Saying this, Agastya will refrain from attending his sister’s engagement. This protest will lead to a few in the family taking the side of Agastya and Imlie.

Imlie protested against Agastya’s selfish act which resulted in her friends being sent out of their jobs.

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao playing the leads at present. Imlie is the daughter of Badi Imlie and Atharva which was earlier played by Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra. As per the present generation story, Imlie who is a bar dancer is married to a rich and well-known person by name Agastya Singh Chaudhary. Imlie faces opposition in her own house owing to her lineage and work done.