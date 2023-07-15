ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Imlie Spoiler: Imlie takes Kairi; leaves Atharva

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films will see Imlie taking the big step of leaving Atharva. She will decide to take Kairi along and will walk away.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
15 Jul,2023 12:04:20
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie takes Kairi; leaves Atharva

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) getting to know about Kairi being her daughter. Her world comes crashing down, and she is not able to believe that Atharva (Karan Vohra) could cheat her to this extent. She refused to listen to Atharva’s explanation. The Rana family had got to know of Rudra doubting this fact and getting the DNA test done. Atharva will again come out with the revelation that he had changed the report.

All of this will see Imlie break down in tears. She will in the coming episode take a drastic decision of walking out of Atharva’s life. She will decide to take her daughter Kairi along with her.

She will leave a note for Atharva that she is going out of their life and will tell him not to search for her.

Atharva will find Imlie and Kairi leaving amidst the rain. He will beg before her and will even fall on his knees. But Imlie will not listen and will walk away.

What will Atharva do now?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

