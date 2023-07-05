Imlie Spoiler: Imlie vows to get justice for Dhairya

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen shocking twists and the tragedy of Dhairya’s death. This development has left the Rana house in total shock. But there is also a layer of huge misunderstanding that is taking shape between Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) and Atharva (Karan Vohra). As we know, Imlie spotted Atharva on the balcony after the moment of Dhairya’s (Zohaib Siddiqui) fall. Atharva had gone there to the balcony, looking for Chini. Dhairya had actually fallen down when Atharva came there. Chini knows all the truth as when Dhairya slipped over the marble and fell, he was arguing with Chini.

Now, the coming episode will see Imlie brooding over the loss of her good friend Dhairya. She will vow to seek justice for him. Imlie will have a showdown with Atharva, where Atharva will reason it out to Imlie that he is not responsible for Dhairya’s death. But Imlie will not listen to him, as she will have solid reasons to believe that Atharva did not like Dhairya at all.

Will Atharva and Imlie find the truth?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

