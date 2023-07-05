ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Imlie Spoiler: Imlie vows to get justice for Dhairya

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films will see Imlie vowing to get justice for the dead Dhairya and will challenge Atharva to come to court to prove his innocence.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
05 Jul,2023 14:24:56
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie vows to get justice for Dhairya

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen shocking twists and the tragedy of Dhairya’s death. This development has left the Rana house in total shock. But there is also a layer of huge misunderstanding that is taking shape between Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) and Atharva (Karan Vohra). As we know, Imlie spotted Atharva on the balcony after the moment of Dhairya’s (Zohaib Siddiqui) fall. Atharva had gone there to the balcony, looking for Chini. Dhairya had actually fallen down when Atharva came there. Chini knows all the truth as when Dhairya slipped over the marble and fell, he was arguing with Chini.

Now, the coming episode will see Imlie brooding over the loss of her good friend Dhairya. She will vow to seek justice for him. Imlie will have a showdown with Atharva, where Atharva will reason it out to Imlie that he is not responsible for Dhairya’s death. But Imlie will not listen to him, as she will have solid reasons to believe that Atharva did not like Dhairya at all.

Will Atharva and Imlie find the truth?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan learns a shocking fact
Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan learns a shocking fact
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir gets to know the truth
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir gets to know the truth
Anupamaa Spoiler: Maaya’s death shocks Anupamaa
Anupamaa Spoiler: Maaya’s death shocks Anupamaa
Jackie Shroff is my fashion inspiration: Hemant Thatte
Jackie Shroff is my fashion inspiration: Hemant Thatte
Titlie Spoiler: Titlie confesses her love to Garv in unique style
Titlie Spoiler: Titlie confesses her love to Garv in unique style
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad decides to divorce Sahiba
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad decides to divorce Sahiba
Latest Stories
5 Reasons Why You Should Rewatch Aamir Khan’s – Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke!
5 Reasons Why You Should Rewatch Aamir Khan’s – Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke!
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant attempts to kill Rishi
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant attempts to kill Rishi
From Dangal To Kathal: Sanya Malhotra’s Remarkable Journey Of Empowering Women One Film At A Time
From Dangal To Kathal: Sanya Malhotra’s Remarkable Journey Of Empowering Women One Film At A Time
Meet spoiler: Sumeet learns Raunak’s reality, refuses to marry him
Meet spoiler: Sumeet learns Raunak’s reality, refuses to marry him
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya gets shocked to see Rajveer at Luthra company
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya gets shocked to see Rajveer at Luthra company
Apurva Asrani, Who Edited Satya, On The Iconic Film Completing 25 Years
Apurva Asrani, Who Edited Satya, On The Iconic Film Completing 25 Years
Read Latest News