Imlie Spoiler: Imlie’s trick to save Chaudhary house

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Imlie (Adrija Roy) getting to know through Sonali about their house being sold. Imlie wanted to be of some help to the Chaudhary family and came into the house as a servant. She kept her veil covering her face so that her identity was not revealed.

Sonali expressed before Imlie the dire financial state of the house. Imlie was pained to see Dadia cry over the thought of leaving her house as it has memories of all her family members.

The coming episode will see Imlie make a plan. The prospective buyers will come to negotiate the buying process when Imlie will ask Sonali to keep all of the family inside, and not let anyone out. Imlie will reveal her identity before the buyers and will tell them weird stories about a ghost living in the house and how she is scared of living here.

Imlie’s scary talk will shoo away all the prospective buyers and the house will be saved.

Imlie Ep 1095 20th February Written Episode Update

Surya threatened Imlie that he would ruin the Chaudhary family with his plan.

Will Imlie continue to safeguard Agastya’s family?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has Adriya Roy and Sai Ketan Rao playing the leads at present. Imlie is the daughter of Badi Imlie and Atharva which was earlier played by Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra. As per the present generation story, Imlie who is a bar dancer is married to a rich and well-known person by name Agastya Singh Chaudhary. Imlie faces opposition in her own house owing to her lineage and work done.