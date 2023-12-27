Is Ashwin and Deepti’s marriage on the brink of separation in Sony SAB’s ‘Pushpa Impossible’?

Sony SAB’s ‘Pushpa Impossible’ takes you on an extraordinary journey with Pushpa (Karuna Pandey), a bold and determined woman who faces life’s challenges head-on. In recent episodes, viewers witnessed an unexpected outburst from Ashwin (Naveen Pandita) upon learning that Deepti’s father, Manish (Sachin Parikh) had played a key role in securing him a new job. Rather than expressing gratitude, Ashwin erupted into a heated confrontation with Deepti (Garima Parihar) and her parents. This left Pushpa feeling utterly heartbroken as she saw her son’s distressing behavior, witnessing a side of him she had not seen before.

A high-octane drama will unfold in the upcoming episodes as Ashwin and Deepti’s marriage further hits rock bottom. With Deepti admitted to the hospital and Ashwin nowhere to be found, Pushpa takes on the role of Deepti’s guardian to sign the hospital papers. These unsettling developments leave viewers on the edge of their seats, speculating about the future of Ashwin and Deepti’s marriage.

Can Ashwin mend his ways before it’s too late, or is he on the brink of losing Deepti forever?

Naveen Pandita, who essays the role of Ashwin, said, “Ashwin’s journey has been a rollercoaster of transformations. Initially, he was the ideal son and a loving husband. Still, his character has undergone significant changes, starting with the tender scam and now facing challenges in his marriage with Deepti. The upcoming storyline is a pivotal moment for him, and viewers can anticipate a suspenseful narrative as they witness the critical decisions he must make to change his path forward.”