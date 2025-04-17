Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Neeta chooses Raghav over Rohit; Rohit gets hurt

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) getting to know about Neeta Chawla’s painful past when she suffered memory loss after having a major accident. Raghav realized that it was unfair of him and his sister to hate his mother for all the years when the reality was that she had lost her memory. Reet and Raghav duly decided that they could not frame her for the murder of Reet’s father without her getting back her memory.

Raghav vowed to mend things for himself and his family by giving his mother her due place in the house. We wrote about Raghav whipping himself in front of Neeta, to make her realize the pain of her son. Also, Raghav was apologetic too for blaming his mother and hating her.

The upcoming episode will see Neeta melting in the love of Raghav and stopping him from hurting himself. Even when Rohit will object to Neeta’s love for Raghav, Neeta will tell Rohit that she will always be his mother, but now, she needs to take care of Raghav and heal his wounds. Hence Neeta will decide to go with Raghav to his house. Rohit will be unhappy with his mother’s decision.

What will happen now?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.