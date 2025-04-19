Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Neeta goes missing; Rohit faces off with Raghav

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) being devoted to his mother after finding out that his anger was unreasonable, especially when Neeta had lost her memory. Raghav took the shocking decision of whipping himself in front of his mother to see her love melt for him. Neeta agreed to go home with Raghav, and it was an emotional moment for Raghav as he got Neeta home. We wrote about Reet and Raghav welcoming Neeta home, and Raghav trying his best to talk about his childhood.

The upcoming episode will see Sharda getting into action and getting manipulative towards Neeta. She will accuse Neeta of being the killer of Reet’s father. Neeta who will be weak in her mind, will be so much harassed that she will walk out of the house, and will almost be about to have an accident. Rohit will not only save her but will also bring her to Raghav’s house to confront him of accusing his mother of a charge that she does not remember. This will bring about a face-off between Raghav and Rohit.

What will happen now?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.