Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Reet claims to hate Raghav; Raghav gets shocked

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) and Reet (Ayushi Khurana) having regular misundersandings that are being created by Sharda to keep them away from each other. As we know, Sharda and Viren have already filed for Raghav and Reet’s divorce by using the signed divorce papers, without Raghav and Reet being aware. Also, problems are getting piled up due to the presence of Rohit. Raghav has been getting jealous of Rohit’s presence around Reet.

We saw Reet stopping herself from confessing her love for Raghav. Raghav, too has shown feelers of being in love with Reet.

The upcoming episode, at this juncture will see a sequence where Reet and Raghav’s romantic moment will be halted when Reet will openly tell Raghav that she hates him. Raghav will be shocked to hear this from Reet. Reet will argue about not wanting to stay under a roof with the person’s son who might have killed her father.

It will be interesting to see if Raghav is dreaming all this. As we know, Raghav is getting drawn to Reet more and more with each passing day.

Will this be a fear that Raghav will harbour in his mind?

