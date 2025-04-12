Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Sharda succeeds in manipulating Reet; feels relieved

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) and Reet (Ayushi Khurana) joining hands in promising each other that they will find out the truth related to Reet’s father’s case. They prayed to God to show them the way to prove the father’s innocence. They were blessed when the pundit told them that Mata had given a good sign for their prayers to be answered. We saw Reet’s father’s friend talking about how his father had talked to a female, asking her to help him. He also revealed about another female promising to help him but never turned up.

The upcoming episode will see big action and drama with Sharda getting to know about the man who died in the jail being Reet’s father. She will manipulate the situation in such a way that Reet will believe that it was Neeta Chawla who was responsible for everything. Sharda will be seen being jubilant after she will manipulate the situation so that her name does not come before Reet.

What will happen next?

