Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Unnati’s lie gets exposed; Will Reet reveal it to all?

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) coming back to the Suryavanshi house on the behest of Anuradha, Reet’s mother’s wishes. As we know, Reet’s mother had a heart attack post which she almost breathed her last, when Raghav’s words of calling his mother back, revived her. She made him promise that he would take care of Reet. Reet got angry and believed that Raghav manipulated his mother to say what she said. Even after coming back, Reet kept her distance from Raghav and even got angry at him.

The upcoming episode will see the Holi celebration happening at the Suryavanshi household. During Holi, Sharda will try to feed something that will not go well with Unnati’s pregnancy. On the other hand, there will be big drama with it being revealed that Unnati is not pregnant and that she said the lie to unite with Dhruv. There will be a major sequence where Reet will be on the verge of knowing the truth of Unnati. It will be interesting whether she will get to know about it. However, Reet would have had Thandai and would not be in her total senses.

What will happen next?

