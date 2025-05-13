Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Raghav celebrates Mother’s Day; Neeta asks for a big promise

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) and Reet (Ayushi Khurana) trying to deal with the charges against Reet after being seen hugging Rohit. Raghav supported Reet during all incidents of humiliation, thus bringing back the calm in Reet’s life. However, Sharda Bua played a game to get on track Raghav’s anger yet again. In the press conference organized for the media, Bua asked Reet to tie Rakhi on Rohit’s hands. But Rohit refused to get it tied, insisting that he and Reet have been the best of friends from childhood. This yet again played on the minds of Raghav, where Sharda brainwashed Raghav yet again.

The upcoming episode will see Raghav being happy and jubilant as he will plan to celebrate Mother’s Day for the first time in his life with his mother. He will make exorbitant preparations and will take his mother’s aarti too. However, Neeta’s request on this special day will yet again play as a dampener to Raghav’s happiness. Neeta who will be pained that there is a lot of animosity between her sons, will ask Raghav if it is possible for her to stay under one roof with both her sons. Raghav will be stunned and will walk out without any reply.

What will happen next?

