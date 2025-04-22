Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Raghav gets jealous of Rohit-Reet’s closeness; Neeta advises Reet

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) and Reet (Ayushi Khurana) falling for each other, but not able to confide the truth in each other. We saw Reet confessing her love before an unconscious Raghav. Raghav too, felt the same for Reet but did not know how to express his love. The presence of Rohit in Reet’s life further has made Raghav uneasy.

The upcoming episode will see Rohit bring Rasmalai for Reet and feed her that, as it is her favourite. Raghav who will see this close bond of Reet and Rohit, will get jealous and will get angry at Reet. He will show his anger at his breakfast and will get up without eating anything. Reet will run behind him to feed the sweet dish, but Raghav will be put off more by Reet’s act.

Neeta who will be closely watching everything, will tell Reet that it is high time that Reet expresses her love for Raghav to him. Reet will be pensive and will hesitate to accept her love before Neeta. But Neeta will advise her to express herself before her husband.

Will Reet take the advise?

