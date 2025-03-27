Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Raghav has an emotional outburst; tells Reet about his mother

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Neeta Chawla suffering from blood cancer with her only hope for survival being her son who can donate his bone marrow for her to live. Reet (Ayushi Khurana) was trying to reach out to her son Rohit so that he could give his bone marrow. However, she was not able to reach him. It so happened that Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) got to know about Neeta’s health condition and felt upset. Reet handled him when he was seen getting drenched in the rain.

The upcoming episode will see a big drama with Reet not knowing the fact that Raghav is Neeta’s son. Raghav will have an emotional moment when he will finally confide the truth in Reet that Neeta is his mother who had left him and his sister when they were young. Raghav will cry before Reet and will tell her the entire truth of how he has lived his childhood with the thought that his mother felt that they were unwanted in her life. Raghav’s emotional moment will upset Reet a lot as she will understand the pain and grief with which he has grown up.

What will happen next?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.