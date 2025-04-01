Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet enjoys a happy moment; Raghav invites her to a dinner date

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) facing rejection yet again, when Neeta Chawla failed to recognize him as her son. Reet (Ayushi Khurana) brought about a moment where she took both Raghav and Unnati to the hospital to meet their mother. However, it was a shocker when Neeta told them that she wanted to meet her son Rohit and not Raghav, who was Reet’s husband. This pained Raghav a lot and he slit his hand in order to remove all the blood of his mother from his body. Reet took care of him.

The upcoming episode will see Reet trying her best to cheer up Raghav. She will bring a cake and will dance around in order to make him happy. However, the cake will end up falling over Raghav’s face which will ruin Reet’s plan. However, there will be an impromptu moment between Reet and Raghav where Raghav will ask Reet whether he can take her out for dinner. Reet will be extremely excited and will be seen dancing around at Raghav’s offer. She will look forward to the dinner date with Raghav.

What will happen next?

