Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet follows a drug racket lead; gets trapped in a spa

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen an engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) and Reet (Ayushi Khurana) being in love with each other, but not being able to confess their feelings to each other. To make matters worse, Sharda has been fuelling their relationship with doubt and insecurity, from time to time. Raghav’s angry reactions have always been a negative reaction to his blossoming bond with Reet. The presence of Rohit has made it easier for Sharda to create this misunderstanding.

The upcoming episode will see Reet and Viraj go to a spa to expose and nab a drug racket that has been around, affecting society. However, while Viraj will be able to get out, Reet will get stuck inside the spa. This will be another opportunity for Sharda to get Reet killed. As we know, she planned to shoot her down earlier, and Raghav had saved her.

Now, Reet will almost be out of breath in the spa which will make her family ponder over her not making it out of the spa alive. There will be chaos at home with them getting the news feed of Reet’s death inside the spa. Raghav will not be able to take the news and will run to the rescue.

What will happen next? Will Raghav save Reet?

