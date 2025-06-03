Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet questions Unnati; Drama at the baby shower function

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) and Reet (Ayushi Khurana) starting afresh after the confusion and misunderstanding regarding the divorce papers was cleared with Rohit’s act coming to the fore. Rohit confessed that he wanted Reet to get out of Raghav’s life. Reet slapped Rohit, and this ended their rapport, setting the tone for Raghav and Reet to patch up their differences. We saw them confessing their love in a very romantic way, which gave way to romantic sparks and a cute phase in the story for them.

However, the drama quotient prevailed with Unnati’s baby shower happening. Dhruv and Unnati did not want Reet to be there for the function. Hence Raghav too refused to go. Later, on Bua’s advice, Unnati called and invited Reet to the function. Reet was geared up to welcome the unborn with gifts. Reet and Raghav were happy seeing each other happy.

However, Reet saw Unnati’s jewels in her cupboard, which brought about the question of her speaking lies when Dhruv was brought out of bail. Unnati had announced that she had sold all her jewels to get Dhruv out. But when Reet saw the same jewels in Unnati’s cupboard, she was dumbfounded.

The upcoming episode will see Reet being suspicious of Unnati. Unnati will find out Reet staring at her and will be worried. Reet will take Unnati to a corner to question her on the jewels. Meanwhile, Sharda will also plan big, to bust Reet and Dhruv’s equation. She will want to create a situation with Unnati losing her kid owing to Reet’s act, which will put Dhruv and Raghav at loggerheads.

