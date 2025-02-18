Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet witnesses Poonam’s horrible state; Will she take action?

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) becoming friends. As we know, Reet was troubled by Viren’s friend at the party, where the guy misbehaved with Reet. However, Raghav saved Reet and thrashed the man and made him accept that Reet was his wife and not a guarantee wali biwi. Raghav later extended the hand of friendship towards Reet and she happily accepted it.

We have been seeing small gestures of Reet and Raghav to handle their friendship well. Raghav told Reet that he has never had a friend. So Reet made the extra effort to please Raghav and made him realize what a good friend would do.

The upcoming episode will see yet another instance where Viren will be seen torturing Poonam. Poonam will get herself tested so that she can become a mother, and when Viren will get to know of this, he will beat Poonam with his belt. He will disfigure Poonam’s face and body by hurting her. Reet will see the shocking sight of Poonam lying in a pool of blood and will react.

Can Reet go to any extent to help Poonam? How will Raghav react to this?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.