Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet’s life in danger; Viren seeks revenge

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) being angry with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) after his family’s image was tarnished by Reet’s news channel regarding the domestic violence on Poonam. Reet tried to explain that it was not her story, but Raghav was not ready to believe her. However, Raghav got to know the truth from the news channel office where he heard a conversation between Viraj and Reet. Raghav planned a surprise dinner for Reet and apologized to her.

The upcoming episode will see the Maha Shivratri celebration happening in the Suryavanshi household where Sharda will ask Reet to handle the preparations for the puja. Viren who will be eager to seek revenge on Reet for exposing him and getting him arrested, will plan something vicious. Reet will be trapped in the store room which will have a big snake. Reet will be shocked to see herself trapped amid a snake in the room.

What will happen next?

