Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Rohit’s dance with Neeta makes Raghav jealous; Sharda creates drama

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) and Reet (Ayushi Khurana) being dragged into facing a lot of humiliation, owing to Sharda’s ploy of Reet giving a surprise to Raghav. As we know, Reet ended up hugging Rohit, thinking it to be Raghav. This created a big turmoil in their lives. To make amends, Bua asked Reet to tie the rakhi to Rohit’s hand. But Rohit denied citing that he and Reet have been childhood friends.

We saw Raghav’s love overcoming as emotions for his mother on Mother’s Day. However, Neeta asked Raghav to call Rohit too for the upcoming party.

The upcoming episode will see Raghav inviting Rohit to the function to make his mother happy. However, they will come to the party after exchanging a few blows with each other. At the party though, Rohit and Neeta will be seen together, doing all that they always do on Mother’s Day. Rohit will sing and dance for his mother, and Rohit-Neeta’s bond will make Raghav jealous. However, the happy ambience of the party will soon be interrupted by Bua who will get to see Poonam’s medical reports that will suggest that she cannot become a mother. It will be interesting to see how Reet can now protect Poonam from coming under the wrath of Bua.

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.