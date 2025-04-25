Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Sharda manipulates Raghav; Raghav changes his mindset about Reet

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has drastically changed from what seemed to be the start of Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) and Reet’s (Ayushi Khurana) love story, to a whole lot of misunderstandings and mind games troubling their relationship. The arrival of Rohit (Mohd Aasim Khan) has only made Sharda’s work easier by using Rohit to break Raghav and Reet’s understanding. Reet was about to confess her love to Raghav, but that did not happen. Reet’s closeness with Rohit has been a bone of contention for Raghav, and he is not able to handle it well.

The upcoming episode will see Sharda taking good advantage of the situation. Whenever Raghav will try to mend his ways and get softer towards Reet, Sharda will toughen him up by manipulating his thoughts with her mind games. Raghav will cook a meal for Reet and will be about to cheer her up when Sharda will tell Raghav that Rohit has a liking for Reet, and Reet too is surely aware of it. This will upset Raghav so much that he will throw the food made for her into the dustbin.

What will happen now?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.