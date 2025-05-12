Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Sharda plots big at the press conference; Will Reet get trapped?

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) and Reet (Ayushi Khurana) having to endure more humiliation after the video of Reet hugging Rohit went viral. As we know, Raghav brought Reet back home and vowed to face any kind of challenge by himself, and not allow Reet to go through pain for the video leak. A few people drew a picture of Reet hugging Rohit on the outside wall of the Suryavanshi house, and Raghav had an emotional moment when he tried to wash the image off.

Sharda, at this juncture, took Reet into confidence and asked her to do something big. Sharda called for a press conference and this made Raghav shocked.

The upcoming episode will see Rohit too coming for the press conference, which Reet and Raghav were not aware of. At the conference, before the media assembled, Sharda will ask Reet to name her bond with Rohit by tying a rakhi on him. Reet will go ahead to tie, but Rohit will not allow. We know by now that Rohit actually harbours feelings of love for Reet. Rohit, will however, question society and will ask them whether a man and woman cannot be friends.

Will Rohit’s talk yield positive results? Or will Raghav doubt Rohit more?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.