Jagriti Upcoming Twist: Jagriti completes her Puja for Geeta; gets stopped from meeting Geeta

Jagriti the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions has seen the shocking revelations of Jagriti (Asmi Deo) getting to know about Geeta (Titiksha Srivastava) being her mother. Even before she could express it to her mother, Amol (Vijhay Badlani) planted the bomb blast in which Geeta got severely injured. Harish (Yash Gera) rushed Geeta to the hospital, but Amol made arrangements for Geeta to receive treatment in his house. At his house, Amol tried to kill Geeta on many occasions. Meanwhile, the focus has been on Jagriti’s Chhati Maiyya ki Puja for her mother Geeta’s recovery.

The upcoming episode will see the unexpected happening with Geeta’s father bringing home Jagriti. He will get to know that Jagriti is Geeta’s daughter, and will see her doing Puja for her mother. In order to get total fulfilment of the puja, the father will bring Jagriti to Geeta’s home to pray for his daughter too. Amol will be angry at Geeta’s father for bringing Jagriti home.

The episodes to air will see Jagriti ultimately finishing her puja and bringing the sacred thread to tie around her mother’s hand. She will also get the prasad from the temple. However, Jagriti will face hurdles as both Amol and Sapna will not want Jagriti to be near Geeta.

What will happen now? Will Geeta recover?

Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah, produced by Guroudev Bhalla Productions, portrays the courageous journey of 7-year-old Jagriti, a determined girl challenging the unjust labelling of her Chitta community as criminals. Jagriti, portrayed by the talented Asmi Deo, boldly questions the norms, sparking a spirited battle for her community’s dignity and rights. Arya Babbar returns to TV after eight years as Kalikant Thakur, the village’s powerful and corrupt figure who uses bribery to sustain his illegal activities. His oppressive leadership and exploitation create a dark environment that Jagriti aims to confront, highlighting social injustice.