Jhanak Spoiler: Aniruddh and Arshi’s marriage gets cancelled; Jhanak termed Aniruddh’s wife

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moment Productions has seen engaging drama with the Basu family getting ready for the wedding of Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) with Arshi (Chandni Sharma). As we know, Aniruddh lied to his family and to Arshi that he was going on an official trip to Kolkata, and ended up coming to Srinagar to save Jhanak. It was the plan of Bharat Mama to use the occasion to get Aniruddh and Arshi married at the same renowned temple in Srinagar where Aniruddh was forcibly asked to marry Jhanak. However, none even thought of the impending danger to come during the wedding at the temple.

The upcoming episode will see the groom and bride arriving at the temple with their families. As we know, Srishti and Bipasha would have forced Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) too to come for the wedding. The pandit who will be conducting the marriage, will be shocked to see Aniruddh appear as the groom. To make matters worse, he will also notice Jhanak in the crowd and will recollect conducting their wedding earlier. He will very angry with all of them and will refuse to conduct Arshi’s marriage with Aniruddh. He will state that they will have to get Aniruddh and Jhanak divorced before proceeding with the groom’s second marriage.

The family will try to argue that the marriage was not a real one and that they have not considered it as real. But the pandit will deny and will create a scene that he cannot conduct the marriage and they can make it happen at any temple outside Srinagar. He will also question Jhanak as to how she can be silent when she is the legally married wife of Aniruddh.

Jhanak Ep 204 11th June Written Episode Update

Aniruddh got thoughts of his marriage with Jhanak. He told his mind and heart to stay calm and marry Arshi. Jhanak, on the other hand, was forced to attend the wedding.

What will happen now?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.