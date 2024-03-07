Jhanak Spoiler: Aniruddh and Jhanak pose as a couple

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) taking Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) to the bank to open a bank account for her and deposit her money which she received for her modelling assignment. Aniruddh who is faking his rudeness before Jhanak, actually wants to protect her and push her into creating a new life for herself, where she will be successful.

The coming episode will see Aniruddh and Jhanak getting into a restaurant as Aniruddh will feel hungry. Jhanak will be off moods and will want not want to spend time at the restaurant. She will be further put off as the restaurant will assume them to be a couple and will offer an extended Valentine’s couple offer to order from. Aniruddh will not feel comfortable to disclose that they are not a couple. He will remain silent while Jhanak will fume at the outcome of it. Their photos will be clicked and they will be served one meal. Also, the hotel staff will give Aniruddh a bouquet and will ask him to give it to his wife. Jhanak will be shocked as Aniruddh will carry out whatever is said without even explaining the truth. Aniruddh will force Jhanak to pose with him as a couple.

Jhanak Ep 107 6th March Written Episode Update

Arshi was shocked to know that the modelling assignment that Jhanak was doing, had come to her initially. However, it was Aniruddh who claimed that Arshi was busy.

What will be the outcome of this?

