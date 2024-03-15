Jhanak Spoiler: Aniruddh convinces Arshi of his love

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) bringing Arshi (Chandni Sharma) to the hospital after she took an overdose of sleeping pills. Srishti was mightily angry at Aniruddh and wanted to call off the marriage. However, the Basu family’s indulgence in the relationship stopped Srishti from totally pulling apart. We saw how the Basu family ladies planned to undo the marriage of Jhanak so that Aniruddh was free to marry Arshi.

The coming episode will see everyone breathing a sigh of relief with Arshi getting better and getting discharged. Aniruddh will insist that he wants to spend time with Arshi. But Srishti will not want to allow Aniruddh near her daughter. Aniruddh will tell Srishti that he does not consider his marriage with Jhanak as real and that he has no problem if they want to get Jhanak married.

Aniruddh will express his plight during the time of marriage, and will say that they had no other choice but to marry. Arshi will want to spend time with Aniruddh. Aniruddh will assure her that all is well between them and that he loves her a lot. He will promise never to break her trust hereafter.

