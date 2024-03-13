Jhanak Spoiler: Aniruddh forces Jhanak to obey his orders

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Arshi (Chandni Sharma) feeling cheated in love. Her anger towards Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) is absolutely justified, as she loves Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja). However, Aniruddh has been doing things behind Arsh’s back for Jhanak, which doesn’t look proper. At this juncture, the big truth of Aniruddh marrying Jhanak has come before Arshi, and has ruined her life completely. In a fit of rage, Arshi took an overdose of sleeping pills and is locked up in her room.

Amidst all this, Aniruddh will continue to dominate the life of Jhanak. The Bose family will plan to take Jhanak to the Ghat to undo her wedding. However, Aniruddh will stealthily get into Jhanak’s room and warn her to not do anything without his permission. Jhanak will get angry and will tell him that he is cheating on Arshi by doing all this for her. Aniruddh will say that things are fine between him and Arshi and that Jhanak should not take any decision in her life without his permission.

Jhanak Ep 113 12th March Written Episode Update

Arshi wrote a letter, took an overdose of sleeping pills and collapsed in her room.

What will happen now?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.