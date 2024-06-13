Jhanak Spoiler: Aniruddh’s behaviour troubles Arshi; a fight ensues

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moment Productions has seen engaging drama with Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) and Arshi’s (Chandni Sharma) wedding being stopped by the pandit who had earlier conducted the wedding of Aniruddh and Jhanak (Hiba Nawab). We wrote about him arguing that there was a way to undo the first wedding, and that Aniruddh had to seek a divorce from Jhanak and later, marry Arshi.

The upcoming episode will see Arshi being distraught and troubled by the happening. Aniruddh will console her and will tell her that nothing can stop them from getting married in Kolkata. Arshi will share her feelings and insecurity with Aniruddh and will ask him never to speak about Jhanak. Aniruddh will try to console her when Jhanak will appear in the room, asking for her admit card. This will anger Arshi again, and this will lead up to a fight between Arshi and Aniruddh.

Srishti will make the fight worse and will scold Aniruddh all the more. Aniruddh will blame Srishti for creating more trouble for Arshi, and this will not go down well with Arshi.

Jhanak Ep 205 12th June Written Episode Update

Aniruddh and Arshi got ready for their wedding and reached the temple. However, the pandit who had got Aniruddh and Jhanak married earlier at the same temple, raised questions on how Aniruddh could marry again, without going through a divorce with Jhanak.

What will happen now?

