Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Magic Moments Productions will see Jhanak being inebriated owing to Srishti's act and getting emotional thinking about her past and present.

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with the Basu family and the Mukherjee families celebrating Holi. Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) has stealthily asked Appu Di to sing at the occasion and has told her to insist that Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) dance to her song. Aniruddh has promised Appu Di chocolate and has told her to keep it a top secret. As we know, Srishti has also planned big to get Jhanak married so that she can get away from Aniruddh.

The coming episode will see Aniruddh coaxing Appu Di to sing. During the Holi teeka ritual, Aniruddh will be seen putting colour on all his family members. He will also take the opportunity to colour Jhanak which will make her angry. Arshi will also question Aniruddh’s act of putting colour on Jhanak, but he will negate the talk by saying that he coloured all in the family and he could not avoid Jhanak.

Srishti and Bipasha will spike Jhanak’s sharbat so that she rebukes the Basu family, which will make it easier for Srishti to send her out of the house. Jhanak will get inebriated and will start blabbering. She will talk about how Arshi and Aniruddh are going to get married. She will then get emotional and talk about being homeless. She will recollect the happy times with her mother and will shed tears.

What will happen next?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.