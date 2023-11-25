Jhanak Spoiler: Srishti manipulates the tiebreaker result of Jhanak and Arshi

Jhanak the newly launched Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama in its first week. We saw how Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja) convinced Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) to participate in the Kashmir Cultural Fest competition. We saw Arshi (Chandni Sharma) and Jhanak’s fabulous dance. We also saw how the judges announced both Jhanak and Arshi as joint winners. This news made both Srishti (Dolly Sohi) and Arshi sad. Srishti did not want her daughter Arshi to share the trophy with Jhanak. Hence she decided to play a smart game.

The coming episode will see Srishti asking the judges to have a tiebreaker round between Jhanak and Arshi so that they can choose the winner. The judges will agree to this.

We will also see Srishti meeting Brijbhushanji (Sanjay Gandhi) and revealing the truth to him about Jhanak’s identity. She will tell him that Jhanak is the daughter of Urvashi, who got pregnant in an illegitimate way. Srishti will put it in Guruji’s mind that Jhanak should never win the contest.

As desired, the winner will be chosen as Arshi. This will make both Srishti and Arshi happy.

Jhanak Ep 5 24th November Written Episode Update

What will happen next?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the leads.