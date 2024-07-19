Jubilee Talkies Serial Upcoming Twist: Shivangi admires Ayaan’s room; Ayaan gets angry

Jubilee Talkies: Shohrat. Shiddat. Mohabbat the Sony TV television show produced by Parin Multimedia has seen the changing rapport between Ayaan Grover (Abhishek Bajaj) and Shivangi (Khushi Dubey). As we know, the Jaipur outing proved to be very important for the two of them. The show saw the Mahasangam with the Sony TV show Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak. We also saw Ayaan and Vedika being caught in a cold room. Owing the claustrophobic nature of Ayaan, he got into a depressing mood and broke down due to fear. Shivangi was there to console him, and she held him in the right frame of mind. Ayaan was thankful to Shivangi for it, but also told her not to reveal the incident to anyone. Later, Ayaan was humiliated for the happening in Jaipur and Ayaan got angry at Shivangi for revealing the night’s happening to all.

The upcoming episode will see Shivangi being asked by Tara to keep the dialogue book in Ayaan’s room. Shivangi will for the first time, enter Ayaan’s room and will be captivated with the beauty of the room. Ayaan will be angry on seeing Shivangi in his room. He will force her to see him and admire him. He will show his biceps and will ask Shivangi to check out on him. Shivangi will grow angry at this reaction of Ayaan and will scream at him.

What will happen next?

Jubilee Talkies Shohrat. Shiddat. Mohabbat promises to defy expectations with its captivating portrayal of love, drama, and intrigue, putting the spotlight on an unexpected love story of an influential superstar, Ayaan Grover, and a smalltown theatre owner, Shivangi Sawant, whose worlds collide in a whirlwind romance. Abhishek Bajaj plays the Superstar Ayaan Grover while Khushi Dubey is the ordinary girl with big dreams, Shivangi.