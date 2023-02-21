Junooniyatt the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen promising twists that have led Jahan (Ankit Gupta), Elahi (Neha Rana) and Jordan (Gautam Vig) to the same music college. As we know, Elahi and Jahan get the chance to work on their skills in the music room when Jordan plays spoilsport. He gets the music room locked from outside, so that Jahan and Elahi are trapped in it.

Elahi and Jahan, as we saw, had a tough time trying to get out of the room. Elahi climbed on Jahan’s back to search for some network so that can could call for help. She got into trouble as her family was reaching Husna’s place to take her back.

The coming episode will see Elahi panicking as she will be afraid of her secret being out to her Beeji. Her father will pray for her daughter’s safety.

Jahan and Elahi will have their own moments of anger inside the room. However, when Elahi will hurt herself in the hand, while trying to get out of the room, Jahan will be courteous enough to help her out. He will nurse her wound and will stop the bleeding by tying his handkerchief.

Will Jahan and Elahi get to understand each other better?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.