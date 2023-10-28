Junooniyatt: Elahi on a mission to expose Seerat and Jordan

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Elahi prays to the goddesses and leaves to expose Jordan and Seerat. However, Jordan comes and stops her. Soon, Jordan plans to kill Elahi to protect his secret. However, Elahi decides to fight this danger and stands strong in front of Jordan (Gautam Vig). Soon, Jordan removes the dagger and attempts to stab Elahi. However, she holds Jordan’s hands and protects herself.

Ealhi (Neha Rana) and Jordan have a tiff but Elahi manages to defeat Elahi and goes to stop Seerat and Jahaan’s wedding. As Jahaan is about to fill Seerat’s hairline with sindoor, Elahi comes and stops Jahaan. The latter is shocked to see Elahi alive. She reveals Seerat and Jordan’s evil plans. However, Jahaan refuses to believe her. Later, when Jahaan is about to tie the knot with Seerat, police come in and reveal that Jahaan cannot marry Seerat as he is already married to Elahi.

In the coming episode, Elahi comes to Jahaan’s house as his wife. However, the family refuses to accept her. Meanwhile, she plans to expose both Jordan and Seerat. Hence, when she gets her hand on a solid proof, she sends it out to Jahaan. Elahi informs the same to Jordan and Seerat. They fear getting exposed and go to stop Jahaan from reading the letter.

Junooniyatt Ep 185 27th October 2023 Written Episode Update

