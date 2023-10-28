Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt: Elahi on a mission to expose Seerat and Jordan

Elahi comes to Jahaan’s house as his wife. However, the family refuses to accept her. Meanwhile, she plans to expose both Jordan and Seerat in the Colors show Junooniyatt produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment

Author: Manisha Suthar
28 Oct,2023 13:22:27
Junooniyatt: Elahi on a mission to expose Seerat and Jordan 864941

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Elahi prays to the goddesses and leaves to expose Jordan and Seerat. However, Jordan comes and stops her. Soon, Jordan plans to kill Elahi to protect his secret. However, Elahi decides to fight this danger and stands strong in front of Jordan (Gautam Vig). Soon, Jordan removes the dagger and attempts to stab Elahi. However, she holds Jordan’s hands and protects herself.

Ealhi (Neha Rana) and Jordan have a tiff but Elahi manages to defeat Elahi and goes to stop Seerat and Jahaan’s wedding. As Jahaan is about to fill Seerat’s hairline with sindoor, Elahi comes and stops Jahaan. The latter is shocked to see Elahi alive. She reveals Seerat and Jordan’s evil plans. However, Jahaan refuses to believe her. Later, when Jahaan is about to tie the knot with Seerat, police come in and reveal that Jahaan cannot marry Seerat as he is already married to Elahi.

In the coming episode, Elahi comes to Jahaan’s house as his wife. However, the family refuses to accept her. Meanwhile, she plans to expose both Jordan and Seerat. Hence, when she gets her hand on a solid proof, she sends it out to Jahaan. Elahi informs the same to Jordan and Seerat. They fear getting exposed and go to stop Jahaan from reading the letter.

Junooniyatt Ep 185 27th October 2023 Written Episode Update

Elahi reveals Seerat and Jordan’s evil plans. However, Jahaan refuses to believe her. Later, when Jahaan is about to tie the knot with Seerat, police come in and reveal that Jahaan cannot marry Seerat as he already married to Elahi

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Chand Jalne Laga: Deva to throw a challenge at Tara 865010
Chand Jalne Laga: Deva to throw a challenge at Tara
Junooniyatt: Elahi stops Jahaan and Seerat’s wedding 864558
Junooniyatt: Elahi stops Jahaan and Seerat’s wedding
Junooniyatt update: Jordan attempts to stab Elahi 864325
Junooniyatt: Jordan attempts to stab Elahi
Kartik Rao joins the cast of Colors' Chand Jalne Laga 864309
Kartik Rao joins the cast of Colors’ Chand Jalne Laga
I have seen myself grow as a performer with my role in Junooniyatt: Vishwas Saraf 864307
I have seen myself grow as a performer with my role in Junooniyatt: Vishwas Saraf
Junooniyatt update: Elahi comes out of coma, warns to get Seerat and Jordan arrested 864079
Junooniyatt update: Elahi comes out of coma, warns to get Seerat and Jordan arrested

Latest Stories

The Future of Bollywood: Technology, Streaming, and Changing Consumption Patterns 865055
The Future of Bollywood: Technology, Streaming, and Changing Consumption Patterns
Kareena Kapoor gives her black plunging neck dress a rani pink twist, and we are in love 864969
Kareena Kapoor gives her black plunging neck dress a rani pink twist, and we are in love
I decided to participate in Bigg Boss 17 to fulfill my parents' dream: Anurag Dobhal 865049
I decided to participate in Bigg Boss 17 to fulfill my parents’ dream: Anurag Dobhal
I am a die-hard fan of Virat Kohli: Digvijay Singh Rathee 865027
I am a die-hard fan of Virat Kohli: Digvijay Singh Rathee
Exclusive: Utkarsh Kohli to feature in Amazon miniTV's Gul Khan series Bohat Heroine Banti Hai 865025
Exclusive: Utkarsh Kohli to feature in Amazon miniTV’s Gul Khan series Bohat Heroine Banti Hai
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Radha and Mohan race against time to participate in last round of the contest 865012
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Radha and Mohan race against time to participate in last round of the contest
Read Latest News