Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt: Jordan attempts to stab Elahi

Jordan removes the dagger and attempts to stab Elahi. However, she holds Jordan’s hands and protect herself in the Colors show Junooniyatt produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 Oct,2023 11:37:27
Junooniyatt update: Jordan attempts to stab Elahi 864325

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Seerat plans to attack once again and remove Elahi from her life. Seerat pushes from the cliff and she falls into the lake. A few passersby take Elahi to the hospital and get her admitted. However, she slips into a coma and the doctors fail to inform her family.

Elahi comes out of a coma after the treatment and calls Seerat. The latter is shocked to hear Elahi’s voice. Elahi (Neha Rana) promises to return and get her and Jordan (Gautam Vig) arrested for their evil deeds. Seerat gets worried and calls Jordan to inform about Elahi being alive.

In the coming episode, Elahi prays to the goddesses and leaves to expose Jordan and Seerat. However, Jordan comes and stops her. Soon, Jordan plans to kill Elahi to protect his secret. However, Elahi decides to fight this danger and stands strong in front of Jordan. Soon, Jordan removes the dagger and attempts to stab Elahi. However, she holds Jordan’s hands and protects herself.

Junooniyatt Ep 183 25th October 2023 Written Episode Update

Elahi comes out of a coma after the treatment and calls Seerat. The latter is shocked to hear Elahi’s voice. Elahi promises to return and get her and Jordan arrested for their evil deeds

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Junooniyatt: Elahi stops Jahaan and Seerat’s wedding 864558
Junooniyatt: Elahi stops Jahaan and Seerat’s wedding
Kartik Rao joins the cast of Colors' Chand Jalne Laga 864309
Kartik Rao joins the cast of Colors’ Chand Jalne Laga
I have seen myself grow as a performer with my role in Junooniyatt: Vishwas Saraf 864307
I have seen myself grow as a performer with my role in Junooniyatt: Vishwas Saraf
Junooniyatt update: Elahi comes out of coma, warns to get Seerat and Jordan arrested 864079
Junooniyatt update: Elahi comes out of coma, warns to get Seerat and Jordan arrested
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (16 - 21 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 863706
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (16 – 21 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Exclusive: Anupamaa fame Alma Hussein to enter Colors' Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan 863541
Exclusive: Anupamaa fame Alma Hussein to enter Colors’ Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan

Latest Stories

Kriti Sanon shines in white saree with red floral print, see photos 864783
Kriti Sanon shines in white saree with red floral print, see photos
Kiara Advani Makes Hearts Skip A Beat In Her No Makeup Black And White Photos 864741
Kiara Advani Makes Hearts Skip A Beat In Her No Makeup Black And White Photos
Watch: Ankita Lokhande shares adorable video with husband Vicky Jain 864859
Watch: Ankita Lokhande shares adorable video with husband Vicky Jain
Aadayein that can kill! Shanaya Kapoor steals it with her classical dance gesture [Video] 864856
Aadayein that can kill! Shanaya Kapoor steals it with her classical dance gesture [Video]
Urvashi Rautela Adds Sparkle To Her Golden Lehenga With Statement Diamond Necklace 864655
Urvashi Rautela Adds Sparkle To Her Golden Lehenga With Statement Diamond Necklace
Anushka Sen And Nia Sharma Sizzle In All Black Attire 864619
Anushka Sen And Nia Sharma Sizzle In All Black Attire
Read Latest News