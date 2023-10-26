Junooniyatt: Jordan attempts to stab Elahi

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Seerat plans to attack once again and remove Elahi from her life. Seerat pushes from the cliff and she falls into the lake. A few passersby take Elahi to the hospital and get her admitted. However, she slips into a coma and the doctors fail to inform her family.

Elahi comes out of a coma after the treatment and calls Seerat. The latter is shocked to hear Elahi’s voice. Elahi (Neha Rana) promises to return and get her and Jordan (Gautam Vig) arrested for their evil deeds. Seerat gets worried and calls Jordan to inform about Elahi being alive.

In the coming episode, Elahi prays to the goddesses and leaves to expose Jordan and Seerat. However, Jordan comes and stops her. Soon, Jordan plans to kill Elahi to protect his secret. However, Elahi decides to fight this danger and stands strong in front of Jordan. Soon, Jordan removes the dagger and attempts to stab Elahi. However, she holds Jordan’s hands and protects herself.

Junooniyatt Ep 183 25th October 2023 Written Episode Update

