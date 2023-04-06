Junooniyatt the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, as the Great Indian Voice Competition approaches, Husna takes photos of Jahaan and Elahi. However, Jordan steps in and Husna ends up capturing photos of him with Elahi. Maheep is filled with rage as she looks at a photo of Jordan and Elahi together in Jordan’s room. She becomes more determined than ever to sabotage Elahi’s chances of competing. Meanwhile, Beeji tries to carry out her plan of poisoning Amardeep’s food but is forced to improvise when he’s about to eat the same adulterated dish meant for Elahi.

Now, in the coming episode, Elahi begins to sing, holding her torn suit from the back. Jahaan spots some boys recording a video and quickly puts a stop to it. Relieved, Elahi delivers a beautiful rendition of the song. As Jahaan’s turn to sing comes up, he encourages Elahi to keep going. Jordan, fuelled by jealousy, sings with aggression, but when he overhears someone making a negative comment about Elahi, he loses control and violently lashes out at the offender. Everyone tries to restrain him, but the damage has been done. Elahi begins to cry, and Jahaan consoles her.

Who will win the competition?

