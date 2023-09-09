Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi agrees to marry Jahaan

Elahi gets angry and tells Jordan that she will even do a fake marriage if it serves her best interests in Colors show Junooniyatt produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment.

Author: Manisha Suthar
09 Sep,2023 14:17:22
Auto Draft 849959

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, has been successful in attracting the audience’s attention by serving interesting drama. As per the plot, Dolly, eager to witness Elahi (Neha Rana) and Jahaan’s marriage, decides to share her own wedding dress with Elahi as a symbol of her excitement. However, things take a dramatic turn when Maheep, with questionable intentions, puts Dolly’s life in danger. This harrowing experience pushes Jahaan to reluctantly agree to the wedding, leaving Elahi (Neha Rana) understandably upset and angered by the circumstances.

Dolly has gone all out to prepare a lively celebration with a dhol to mark Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) and Elahi’s wedding. However, Jordan (Gautam Vig), upon discovering the wedding, becomes absolutely furious and causes a scene. In response to Jordan’s outburst, Maheep and Inder swiftly intervene, leading him into a separate room and locking the door, effectively isolating him from the celebration.

In the coming episode, Jordan passionately declares his possessiveness over Elahi, emphasizing that she only belongs to him. Elahi, on the other hand, responds with a selfless commitment to Dolly Aunty. She gets angry and tells Jordan that she will even have a fake marriage if it serves her best interests.

Junooniyatt Ep 150 8th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Maheep and Inder lock Jordan into a separate room, effectively isolating him from Elahi and Jahaan’s wedding festivities.

Will Jordan be able to stop Elahi and Jahaan’s wedding?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Exclusive: Child actor Atharv Johnny Sharma to be part of Colors' upcoming show Doree 849884
Exclusive: Child actor Atharv Johnny Sharma to be part of Colors’ upcoming show Doree
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja to look for a job 849737
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja to look for a job
Junooniyatt spoiler: Maheep locks Jordan in a room during Jahaan and Elahi's wedding festivities 849604
Junooniyatt spoiler: Maheep locks Jordan in a room during Jahaan and Elahi’s wedding festivities
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan agrees to marry Elahi for her mother Dolly 849350
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan agrees to marry Elahi for her mother Dolly
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja's emotional moment with Protima 849326
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja’s emotional moment with Protima
Junooniyatt spoiler: Maheep turns against her son Jordan 849183
Junooniyatt spoiler: Maheep turns against her son Jordan

Latest Stories

Faisu takes birthday boy Shiv Thakare on a 'long drive' to unveil his inspiring story 849993
Faisu takes birthday boy Shiv Thakare on a ‘long drive’ to unveil his inspiring story
GQ India Best Dressed 2023: Mouni Roy steals the spotlight in a sexy navel-showing shimmering gown 849989
GQ India Best Dressed 2023: Mouni Roy steals the spotlight in a sexy navel-showing shimmering gown
Exclusive: Neeraj Kabi bags Nana Patekar starrer Laal Batti 849972
Exclusive: Neeraj Kabi bags Nana Patekar starrer Laal Batti
Box Office Update: SRK starrer Jawan holds steady with 111 crores 849969
Box Office Update: SRK starrer Jawan holds steady with 111 crores
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Maan accuses Swati of killing Veera 849961
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Maan accuses Swati of killing Veera
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara urges Abhimanyu to get out of his low phase 849957
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara urges Abhimanyu to get out of his low phase
Read Latest News