Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi agrees to marry Jahaan

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, has been successful in attracting the audience’s attention by serving interesting drama. As per the plot, Dolly, eager to witness Elahi (Neha Rana) and Jahaan’s marriage, decides to share her own wedding dress with Elahi as a symbol of her excitement. However, things take a dramatic turn when Maheep, with questionable intentions, puts Dolly’s life in danger. This harrowing experience pushes Jahaan to reluctantly agree to the wedding, leaving Elahi (Neha Rana) understandably upset and angered by the circumstances.

Dolly has gone all out to prepare a lively celebration with a dhol to mark Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) and Elahi’s wedding. However, Jordan (Gautam Vig), upon discovering the wedding, becomes absolutely furious and causes a scene. In response to Jordan’s outburst, Maheep and Inder swiftly intervene, leading him into a separate room and locking the door, effectively isolating him from the celebration.

In the coming episode, Jordan passionately declares his possessiveness over Elahi, emphasizing that she only belongs to him. Elahi, on the other hand, responds with a selfless commitment to Dolly Aunty. She gets angry and tells Jordan that she will even have a fake marriage if it serves her best interests.

Junooniyatt Ep 150 8th September 2023 Written Episode Update

