Krishna Mohini Spoiler: Mohan gets bullied at school; gets locked in a room

Krishna Mohini the Colors show produced by Boyhood Productions starts tonight. The show is of the endearing story of a sister and a brother. Krishna (Debattama Saha) is the guardian of her brother Mohan (Ketaki Kulkarni) who is a boy, but has the fragility of a girl. Mohan is looked down upon at his own home, by his father. Mohan gets the sole support of his sister, Krishna. Krishna also lives a life fearing the worst for Mohan, and how the society looks down upon him.

Amidst this, the upcoming episode will see Mohan being bullied at school. It will be the day of the last exam for Mohan. Krishna will drop him at the school and will ask him to do the exam well, as doing well in academics can make him stop people from taunting him. Mohan will also be confident for his exam.

However, a bunch of students at the school will be hellbent on not allowing Mohan to write the exam. They will humiliate him for his appearance, and will also ask him to dance. They will further lock him up in a room, and not allow him to take the exam.

What will happen next?

Embodying the timeless virtues of Lord Krishna as a ‘saaRthi‘ and margdarshak to Arjun, the 21-year-old Krishna portrays the role of a ‘saaRthi’ to her brother Mohan. Her journey epitomizes resilience and support, showcasing the enduring power of familial bonds. This voyage is not merely a tale of a sister serving as a steadfast guiding force in his journey, but it also anchors the journey of Krishna who is destined to meet Aryaman. The show is set in Dwarka. It stars Debattama Saha as Krishna, Ketaki Kulkarni as Mohan, and Fahmaan Khan as Aryaman.