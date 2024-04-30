Krishna Mohini Spoiler: Aryaman saves Mohan; Krishna panics

Krishna Mohini the newly launched Colors television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Mohan (Ketaki Kulkarni) being locked up in a room by his friends in the school. As we know, Krishna (Debattama Saha) had dropped Mohan at his school for his last exam. However, even before he could go to the exam hall, he was bullied by his friends who made him dance. Later, they locked him up in a room.

The upcoming episode will see Krishna panicking when Mohan will not come back home after the normal school hours. We saw Krishna saving Aryaman (Fahmaan Khan) when he accidentally slipped into the lake.

The episode to air will see Aryaman helping Krishna in finding her brother. Krishna and Aryaman will go to the school looking for Mohan. Krishna will get into a fight with the students who will ridicule the appearance and fragility of Mohan.

Krishna and Aryaman will eventually find Mohan unconscious in a room. Aryaman will lift Mohan and will help Krishna.

Krishna Mohini Ep 1 29th April Written Episode Update

Krishna and Mohan are siblings. Krishna was the protective sister of Mohan. Mohan was a boy but had the mannerisms and fragility of a girl.

What will happen now?

Embodying the timeless virtues of Lord Krishna as a ‘saaRthi‘ and margdarshak to Arjun, the 21-year-old Krishna portrays the role of a ‘saaRthi’ to her brother Mohan. Her journey epitomizes resilience and support, showcasing the enduring power of familial bonds. This voyage is not merely a tale of a sister serving as a steadfast guiding force in his journey, but it also anchors the journey of Krishna who is destined to meet Aryaman. The show is set in Dwarka. It stars Debattama Saha as Krishna, Ketaki Kulkarni as Mohan, and Fahmaan Khan as Aryaman.