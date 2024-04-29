Exclusive: Jhanak fame Prithvi Zutshi bags Ved Raj’s Colors show

Veteran actor Prithvi Zutshi who is presently seen playing the patriarch of the Basu family in Star Plus’ popular show Jhanak, has bagged yet another plump role. He will be part of the cast of Producer Ved Raj’s Story Square Productions’ new offering for Colors.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm of reporting when it comes to the cast on board this show. We have written exclusively about Namish Taneja and Shruti Bhist playing the leads in the show. We also wrote about Manmohan Tiwari bagging a meaty role. As per media reports, Megha Chakraborty who was seen in Imlie, will play the other lead, in this two female leads’ story. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

We now hear that Prithvi Zutshi will be playing a prime role in the project.

As per a reliable source, “Prithvi Zutshi will play the grandfather to the lead.”

Ved Raj’s Story Square Productions has bankrolled concepts like Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Thapki Pyar Ki, Tera Mera Saath Rahe, Namah, Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani, Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer.

