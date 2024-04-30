Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Spoiler: Sumitra in trouble of getting exposed; Poonam gets a doubt

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak the Colors television show produced by BBC and MAJ Productions has seen engaging drama with Poonam (Trupti Mishra) bringing the love story of Geetu and Tony before the Raghuvanshi family. Sumitra (Pallavi Rao) is against the alliance but has to keep silent as others in the family have agreed to the proposal. However, she plans to stop the marriage discretely.

The upcoming episodes will see Sumitra talking about matching the horoscopes of Tony and Geetu. However, Tony will say that he will need to ask the orphanage office for his documents. Raj (Karamm Rajpal) and Poonam (Trupti Mishra) will take responsibility for getting the documents from the orphanage. However, Sumitra will plan to ruin the documents even before they are got. She will stealthily plan to go to the orphanage. She will get hold of Tony’s birth certificate too, but will have go into hiding as she will see Raj and Poonam coming into the office.

Poonam will spot Sumitra’s slipper at the office and will also hear her phone ringing when Raj will call his mother. Poonam will wonder why she can hear Raj’s mother’s phone ringing at the orphanage office.

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Ep 66 29th April Written Episode Update

Raj saw Geetu with Tony at the cafe. Poonam told the family about Geetu and Tony being in love. Sumitra got angry at Poonam and slapped her for her interference. Raj was shocked.

What will happen next?

Starring actors Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles, the show chronicles the immortal love story of Rajneesh, a city-bred medical student, and Poornima, a resilient village girl; they fall for each other and unite with an eternal promise to stay together forever.