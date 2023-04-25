Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi confronts Jordan about the car race

Elahi confronts Jordan about the car race in Colors TV’s Junooniyatt

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As per the plot, Jahaan feels hurt when Dolly inquires about Elahi, and Jordan believes that Jahaan will no longer interfere in Elahi’s life because of the accident.

Jahaan consults with his doctors if he can sing for 40 seconds in the upcoming competition. The doctors advise against it due to the risk involved. On the other hand, Husna offers Jahaan ‘kadha’ and ‘paratha’, but he refuses when he learns it’s from Elahi. However, Elahi convinces him to have the ‘kadha’ through a conversation on the terrace using placards.

In the coming episode, Elahi confronts Jahaan about a car race he participated in with Jordan. However, Jahaan refuses to discuss it and tells her to leave him alone. Jordan taunts Jahaan, claiming he will lose Elahi and never achieve his dreams. Inderjeet intervenes, telling Jordan to prove himself without his mother’s help. Jordan receives missed calls from Elahi and leaves to meet her. When Elahi asks Jordan about the car race, he evades the question. Meanwhile, Elahi notices Beeji mixing bhasam into the food while talking to Happy, shocking Elahi.

Will Elahi confront Beeji?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.