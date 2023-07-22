ADVERTISEMENT
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi slaps Jahaan

Jordan attacks Jahaan for touching his wife Elahi. However, Jahaan shoves Jordan, accidentally causing Inder to fall down. The shocking turn of events leaves Elahi shocked. Soon, she slaps Jahaan in Colors show Junooniyatt.

Author: Manisha Suthar
22 Jul,2023 11:13:01
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi slaps Jahaan 836143

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Amar witnesses Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) at the hospital and angrily confronts Jahaan. He warns him to stay away from Elahi (Neha Rana) if he truly loves her. Emotionally charged, Amar insists Jahan should never cross paths with Elahi again and demands his promise. Jahaan assures Amar that he will honor his promise and vows never to meet Elahi again.

The Mehta family arrives at the engagement venue, and to their surprise, Jahaan is also there. The sight of each other leaves them shocked and speechless. Jahaan tries to approach and talk to Elahi, but she sternly tells him to move out of her way. Jordan (Gautam Vig), witnessing the tense encounter, becomes enraged and questions EIahi if she was aware of Jahaan’s presence at the event.

In the coming episode, Jordan attacks Jahaan for touching his wife, Elahi. As Elahi desperately tries to intervene and calm the situation. However, Jahaan shoves Jordan, accidentally causing Inder to fall down. The shocking turn of events leaves Elahi shocked. Soon, she slaps Jahaan for his reckless behavior.

How will Jahaan react?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

