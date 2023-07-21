Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan and Elahi to have face-off at Engagement Party

The upcoming episodes of Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, continue to captivate viewers with its emotional twists and turns. According to the storyline, Elahi (Neha Rana) returns home with him, making it clear that Jordan will not treat her the same way. Jahaan reveals the truth about Elahi’s accident to Dharam, who is responsible for uncovering the truth about Elahi and Jordan. Jahaan is unable to focus and seeks the truth.

Amar witnesses Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) at the hospital and angrily confronts Jahaan. He warns him to stay away from Elahi if he truly loves her. Emotionally charged, Amar insists Jahan should never cross paths with Elahi again and demands his promise. Jahaan assures Amar that he will honor his promise and vows never to meet Elahi again.

In the coming episode, the Mehta family arrives at the engagement venue, and to their surprise, Jahaan is also present there. The sight of each other leaves them shocked and speechless. Jahaan tries to approach and talk to Elahi, but she sternly tells him to move out of her way. Jordan, witnessing the tense encounter, becomes enraged and questions EIahi if she was aware of Jahaan’s presence at the event.

Will Elahi and Jahaan solve their differences?

