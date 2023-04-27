Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan postpones singing competition’s second round

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As per the plot, Elahi confronts Jahaan about a car race he participated in with Jordan. However, Jahaan refuses to discuss it and tells her to leave him alone. Jordan taunts Jahaan, claiming he will lose Elahi and never achieve his dreams. Inderjeet intervenes, telling Jordan to prove himself without his mother’s help. Jordan receives missed calls from Elahi and leaves to meet her. When Elahi asks Jordan about the car race, he evades the question.

Elahi notices Beeji mixing bhasam into the food while talking to Happy, shocking Elahi. As Beeji prepares to feed Elahi food laced with bhasam, Lucky also appears and requests to be fed. In a moment of quick thinking, Elahi drops the food on the floor to save Lucky from being poisoned. Furious, Elahi confronts Beeji and demands to know why she has added bhasam to her food. Beeji gets shocked and apologizes, even offering to leave the house. Elahi urges Beeji to stay and issues a warning, promising not to tell Amar as long as she doesn’t repeat the act.

In the coming episode, Jordan and Jahaan exchange heated words, with Jordan mocking Jahaan for not being a part of the competition. Despite Elahi’s pleas, the other participants refuse to postpone the round for Jahaan, but Jordan agrees to help. Meanwhile, Jahaan sneaks into the meter room to check the wires. As Elahi performs on stage, Jahaan contemplates cutting the wires to delay the round. After some hesitation, he musters up the courage, causing the auditorium lights to go out. The round is postponed due to the electrical issues, but Jordan discovers that Jahaan is behind it and threatens to send him back to Canada with a video of him cutting the wires.

Will Elahi learn about Jahaan’s actions?

